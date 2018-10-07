Chiefs' Justin Houston: Questionable to return to Sunday's game

Houston is questionable to return to Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

It remains to be seen just how severe the hamstring issue is going to be. For now, the questionable designation suggests the Chiefs aren't overly concerned but will exert proper caution to ensure Houston doesn't worsen the injury. With Houston temporarily sidelined, Breeland Speaks could slide into the outside linebacker spot with Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) also yielding a questionable status.

