Chiefs' Justin Houston: Records sack in wild-card loss

Houston notched a sack and two tackles (both solo) during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Titans. He finished the 2017 regular season with 59 tackles (46 solo) and 9.5 sacks.

Although Houston's numbers have dipped over the last couple of seasons due to injury, he returned to form in 2017, nearing double-digit sacks over 15 games. Still just 28 and under contract for the next three seasons, the seventh-year pro will almost certainly resume his role with the team next season. If he manages to stay healthy again, it wouldn't be surprising if Houston reaches or tops 10 sacks for the first time since 2014.