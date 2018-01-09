Chiefs' Justin Houston: Records sack in wild-card loss
Houston notched a sack and two tackles (both solo) during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Titans. He finished the 2017 regular season with 59 tackles (46 solo) and 9.5 sacks.
Although Houston's numbers have dipped over the last couple of seasons due to injury, he returned to form in 2017, nearing double-digit sacks over 15 games. Still just 28 and under contract for the next three seasons, the seventh-year pro will almost certainly resume his role with the team next season. If he manages to stay healthy again, it wouldn't be surprising if Houston reaches or tops 10 sacks for the first time since 2014.
More News
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...