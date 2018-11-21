Chiefs' Justin Houston: Records strip-sack

Houston had four tackles (all solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Monday's 54-51 loss to the Rams.

Houston jarred the ball loose from Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and teammate Allen Bailey then returned the fumble for a touchdown, though it still wasn't enough to stem the explosion of offenses. Houston has shown to still have playmaking abilities -- he has four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in seven games -- but his low tackle total of 16 makes him difficult to rely upon for IDP purposes.