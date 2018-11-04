Chiefs' Justin Houston: Ruled out Sunday
Houston (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Houston is set to miss a fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring issue, despite practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. Breeland Speaks is slated to fill Houston's role at outside linebacker, but the latter could return Week 10 against the Cardinals barring any setbacks.
