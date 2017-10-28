Chiefs' Justin Houston: Sits out practice, expected to play

Houston (knee) did not practice Saturday but is still expected to play in Monday's contest, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Despite his absence from practice, all reports indicate he's trending towards playing Monday. Without Houston, Kansas City lacks a strong pass rush which could help set things in motion for Denver's offense. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, however, Houston should be ready for Monday's contest.

