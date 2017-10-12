Play

Chiefs' Justin Houston: Sits out practice Wednesday

Houston (calf) didn't practice Wednesday and is questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.

After posting 1.5 sacks against the Texans in Week 5, Houston surprisingly appeared on the injury report Wednesday. It's unclear when this injury was sustained, so his availability for Week 6 is up in the air as well. Regardless, he'll likely need a full practice in order to suit up Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories