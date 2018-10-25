Chiefs' Justin Houston: Status iffy for Sunday
Houston (hamstring) didn't practice for the second consecutive day Thursday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Houston has not seen the field since Week 5 when he originally suffered the hamstring injury. The fact that Houston has been unable to practice this week is evidence that he's in danger of missing a third consecutive game. If the former All-Pro is unable to suit up, Tanoh Kpassagnon is expected to draw the start at linebacker. The Chiefs should make a definitive call on Houston's availability later in the week.
