Chiefs' Justin Houston: Status iffy for Sunday

Houston's (hamstring) status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is in doubt, and he could potentially be sidelined for multiple weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Houston left Sunday's contest against the Jaguars with a hamstring injury and was unable to return. Kansas City's defense will have a tremendous hole to fill if Houston does indeed miss an extended period of time, as the Pro Bowl linebacker already has three sacks on the season. Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) will likely see an increased workload if Houston's injury is as serious as Garafolo reports.