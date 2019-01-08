Chiefs' Justin Houston: Strong 2018 despite missed time

Houston logged nine sacks and 37 tackles (28 solo) over 12 games during the 2018 season.

Houston hit a groove late in the season, notching five sacks and 19 (13 solo) of his 37 tackles over the final four weeks. He will be relied upon as a pass-rushing presence during the Chiefs' playoff run opposite Dee Ford and is scheduled to make $21.1 million next season. With only $7.1 million guaranteed, the Chiefs have the option to let the veteran walk or to attempt to restructure his contract, but it seems likely Houston will remain in Kansas City for at least one more season.

