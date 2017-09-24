Chiefs' Justin Houston: Suiting up Sunday
Houston (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston has been a monster on the field this season, logging 151 defensive snaps, 10 tackles (nine solo) and three sacks. The 28-year-old linebacker will be given the duty of breaking through the weak Chargers' offensive line and putting pressure on Philip Rivers.
