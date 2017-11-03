Chiefs' Justin Houston: Uncertain to play
Houston (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Houston was held out of practice Friday, but there's a legitimate chance his absence was merely maintenance-related. He was also listed questionable prior to last week's game against the Broncos and went on to match his season-high two sacks.
