Chiefs' Justin Houston: Unlikely to play in Week 9
Houston (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is considered "very unlikely to play," a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Houston practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but the Chiefs presumably want to see him put in a full session or two before signing off on his return to game action. With the stalwart pass rusher on tap for his fourth consecutive absence, Breeland Speaks will likely handle most of the snaps at outside linebacker opposite Dee Ford.
