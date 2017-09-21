Chiefs' Justin Houston: Will not practice Thursday
Houston is sick and will not practice Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
This is a new ailment for Houston as he was not present on Wednesday's injury report. Stay tuned for more information as the weekend approaches, but at this point Houston is still expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
