Reid racked up a career-best 95 tackles (74 solo), three sacks and one interception over 16 games during the 2023 regular season.

Reid thrived in his second season on the back end of Kansas City's defense, posting career-best numbers for tackles and sacks despite sitting out the regular-season finale. That said, Reid graded out as the No. 122 safety on PFF. In particular, he struggled in coverage (no. 141 overall). Even so, Reid has a solid history at the safety spot and statistical numbers that likely support keeping him for the final year of his contract in 2024.