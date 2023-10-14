Reid recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack and an interception Thursday in a 19-8 win against Denver.

Reid enjoyed a big defensive effort in the victory, tying for second on Kansas City in stops while picking up his first sack and first pickoff of the campaign. The sack came on a fourth-down play to thwart Denver's first drive of the contest, while the interception took place in the third quarter with the Broncos already in field-goal range. Reid played in all 17 games for Kansas City last year without registering a pickoff, and his career-high mark is three set back in 2018 while he was a rookie with Houston.