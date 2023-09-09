Reid recorded six tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed in Thursday's 21-20 loss to the Lions.

Reid's two pass deflections were tied for a game high, but he was ultimately unable to bring either in for an interception. He recorded seven across 17 games in 2022, so he is off to a positive start this season. The safety will look to stay active in the secondary in Week 2 when the Chiefs take on the Jaguars.