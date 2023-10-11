Reid recorded eight tackles and one forced fumble in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Vikings Sunday.
Reid has started all five games to open the season and is up to 24 tackles, four pass breakups and the one forced fumble. He and Bryan Cook have been Kansas City's starting safety tandem.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Logs six tackles in loss•
-
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Bounces back in first year with KC•
-
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Season-high eight stops Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Cleared for second half•
-
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Headed to KC•
-
Texans' Justin Reid: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•