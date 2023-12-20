Reid registered seven tackles (six solo) in the Chiefs' 27-17 win against the Patriots on Sunday.
Reid had a solid outing Sunday as he racked up the second most tackles on the team. The 26-year-old is currently on pace to surpass his career best tackle mark and has compiled 81 tackles (63 solo) through 14 games played.
