Reid made 10 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 27-19 defeat to the Packers.
Although he briefly exited the game due to an injury, Reid still led the team in tackles and was on the field for all but two defensive snaps. The 26-year-old has not been a huge takeover threat (one INT), but he ranks second on the Chiefs' defense in both total tackles and pass deflections.
