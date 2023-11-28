Reid recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders.

The 26-year-old tied L'Jarius Sneed for the most total stops on Kansas City's defense Sunday, bringing Reid's season total up to 58 total tackles. He now ranks second on the Chiefs' defense in total tackles, interceptions, and pass deflections through 11 games. Reid has been an integral part of the team's defense thus far, as Kansas City is allowing only 16.5 points per game, which ranks third in the NFL.