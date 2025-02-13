Reid finished the 2024 season with 87 tackles (61 solo) and nine pass breakups, including two interceptions, across 16 regular-season games.

Reid didn't play in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Broncos, as the Chiefs rested all of their key starters, so that was his only missed game of the year. Otherwise, Reid played 97 percent of the defensive snaps for Kansas City. He's yet to miss a game to injury during his three seasons with the team. Reid is wrapping up a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Chiefs and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He turns 28 years old in February.