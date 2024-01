Reid had eight tackles (seven solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals.

Reid sacked Jake Browning on back-to-back plays late in the fourth quarter that helped the Chiefs secure the win and their eighth-straight AFC West title. Reid has registered 95 tackles (74 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one interception and a forced fumble over 16 games this season. Reid's tackling and sack count are both career highs.