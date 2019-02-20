Chiefs' Justin Senior: Heads to Kansas City
Senior signed a contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Blair Kerkoff of The Kansas City Star reports.
Senior did not play professional football last season after the Seahawks waived him off injured reserve in December 2017. The 24-year-old was drafted during the sixth round by Seattle in 2017 and has yet to make his NFL debut.
