Tucker will handle kicking duties for the Chiefs in Thursday night's game against the Rams, replacing the demoted Harrison Butker, Jesse Newell of the Athletic reports Andy Reid said.

Tucker, who is on the Kansas City practice squad, is thus slated to be elevated or signed ahead of Week 13 action in order to take over from Harrison Butker, who has made just 65.2 percent of his filed-goal tries in 11 games this season. Tucker -- who last saw regular-season action in 2024 -- made 89.1 percent of his tries overall during his stint with Baltimore, where he made his NFL debut in 2012.