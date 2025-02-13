Watson claimed 22 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targetsover 17 games during the 2024 regular season.

While Watson hasn't tallied more than 27 catches in a season, he's still found regular playing time during his three campaigns with the Chiefs, likely due to his abilities as a blocker in the running game. Watson's two-year deal with the Chiefs expires after 2024, so he'll enter the offseason looking for a home for 2025 in his age 29 campaign. It's unlikely he'll find his way into fantasy relevance in future campaigns, but the veteran should claim a depth role somewhere again this offseason.