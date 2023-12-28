Watson (illness) will return to practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watson missed Wednesday's practice, so his return to the field a day later puts him on track to be available Sunday against the Bengals. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will clarify whether the wideout was limited or practiced without restriction Thursday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Sits out practice due to illness•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Gets into end zone in Week 16 loss•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Just one catch in win•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Single grab in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Not targeted against Packers•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Nabs touchdown with lone grab•