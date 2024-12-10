Watson was not targeted during Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Chargers.

Watson plays a consistent role for the Chiefs on offense, accumulating a snap percentage in the high 40s or better. That said, he has seen a marked drop from 58-plus percent from Weeks 4 to 12 down to just 48 and 49 percent in the last two games, and the 28-year-old wideout has proven time and again he's not much of a fantasy threat, tallying no more than three receptions in a game this season. Watson can safely be left in free agency in most league formats.