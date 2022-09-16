Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Watson's first catch of the season was a 41-yard bomb from Patrick Mahomes that cut the Chiefs deficit to three. The score marked the veteran wideout's first touchdown since 2019, when he caught 15 passes for 159 yards and two scores -- all career highs -- for the Buccaneers. Watson added a nine-yard catch at the end of the third and was pushed out of bounds by Asante Samuel. It's unclear when Watson picked up the injury, but he'll have 10 days to clear the issue before Kansas City returns to action against Jacksonville on Sept. 25.