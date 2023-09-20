Watson secured three of his five targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

Watson finished second in receiving yards for the second-straight contest, as his 62 yards were just shy of Skyy Moore, who led the team with 70 receiving yards. Patrick Mahomes continued to spread the ball around Sunday, targeting 12 different players over the course of the game. With that said, Watson could struggle to maintain a clear and consistent role in the offense. Through two games, the 27-year-old has earned a solid nine targets, but his snap percentages of 26 percent and 45 percent in Weeks 1 and 2 leave much to be desired. Watson will look to become a more established part of the offense in Week 3 when the Chiefs host the Bears.