Watson didn't haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 34-28 win versus the Broncos.

Despite playing 64 percent of the offensive snaps, Watson drew just two targets and couldn't reel in either of them, finishing the day with an empty stat line for the first time since Week 6. That being said, Watson hasn't topped three catches in a game this season and has just two receiving touchdowns, so there isn't a ton to like from a fantasy perspective.