Watson's in line for an expanded role Sunday against the Chargers, as Adam Teicher of ESPN reports that both JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) will miss the game.

Kansas City's top four wide receivers will be Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Watson, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. Valdes-Scantling has been battling an illness this week, Moore's an unproven rookie who hasn't made much of an impact on offense and Toney has been with the team for less than a month. Watson has built up a rapport with Patrick Mahomes, albeit in a depth role, but he'll have some upside on SNF given the lack of healthy alternatives in Kansas City's high-powered passing game.