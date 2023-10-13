Watson reportedly suffered a dislocated elbow during Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Watson's X-Rays were negative and the wideout is slated to undergo an MRI, but it looks like Watson could be on track to miss a few weeks. If that's the case, the Chiefs' healthy WR options during that span would be Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross. Though six games thus far, Watson has caught 10 of his 17 targets for 219 yards.