Watson (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watson still has plenty of time to recover before Sunday's game against the Bengals, but it would certainly be encouraging if he's able to practice Thursday or Friday. He caught his third receiving touchdown of the season in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders and was targeted six times, so Watson could play a sizable role against Cincinnati if he's healthy by Sunday.