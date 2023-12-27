Watson (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watson still has plenty of time to recover before Sunday's game against the Bengals, but it would certainly be encouraging if he's able to practice Thursday or Friday. He caught his third receiving touchdown of the season in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders and was targeted six times, so Watson could play a sizable role against Cincinnati if he's healthy by Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Gets into end zone in Week 16 loss•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Just one catch in win•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Single grab in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Not targeted against Packers•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Nabs touchdown with lone grab•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Paces pass catchers in loss•