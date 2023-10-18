Watson (elbow) won't practice Wednesday, but coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the wide receiver will require a stint on injured reserve, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Reading between the lines, the fact that injured reserve was on the table suggests that Watson probably won't be available in Week 7 against the Chargers, though official confirmation of his status likely won't come until Friday's injury report, with two more chances for the wide receiver to practice before then. Watson injured his elbow in last Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos. The injury was originally thought to be a dislocation but is now being described as a contusion.