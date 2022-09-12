Watson suffered a chest injury during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Watson failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's season opener, and he was unable to return to the game after sustaining a chest injury during the second half. His availability for Thursday's matchup against the Chargers isn't yet clear.
