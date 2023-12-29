With Kadarius Toney (hip) ruled out, Watson figures to maintain a key role in the Chiefs offense Sunday against the Bengals.

With Toney sidelined in Week 16, Watson -- who has recorded a 26-419-3 receiving line in 14 games -- started against the Raiders, logging 49 of a possible 76 snaps on offense en route to catching four of his six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. This weekend, look for Watson to maintain his complementary role behind Kansas City's top targets (TE Travis Kelce and WR Rashee Rice), a context that limits the 27-year-old's fantasy utility to deeper formats.