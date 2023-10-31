Watson accrued two receptions (on three targets) for 42 yards during Sunday's 24-9 defeat against the Broncos.

Watson missed last week due to an elbow issue and came up empty on his lone target in the team's first meeting with the Broncos in Week 6, but he found his way back into the box score Sunday with a pair of grabs. Watson typically makes the most out of his limited grabs with big gains, averaging 21.8 yards per catch on the year, but he has yet to reach pay dirt and doesn't produce enough to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.