Watson turned his lone target into a 12-yard reception in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.
With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) inactive for the Week 10 contest and with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) exiting early, Watson played a season-high 45 snaps on offense (73 percent share). That snap count actually handily outpaced Kadarius Toney (28, 45 percent) for third among Kansas City wideouts, but Toney (four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, two carries for 33 yards) was far more involved than Watson. Given how Toney was able to capitalize on his touches, it wouldn't be surprising if his snap count surpassed Watson's in Week 11 against the Chargers, regardless of the statuses of Hardman and Smith-Schuster.