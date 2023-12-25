Watson caught four of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders.

His seven-yard TD grab late in the fourth quarter gave Kansas City a shot at stealing the win, but the defense couldn't get a stop on Las Vegas' ensuing possession. Watson only has three touchdowns on the season but all three have come in the last six games, as he's established a little trust with Patrick Mahomes. The 27-year-old wideout has already put together a career-best campaign with 26 catches on 49 targets for 419 yards.