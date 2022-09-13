Watson (chest) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
The Chiefs listed Watson as a limited participant on Monday's estimated report, but he didn't encounter any restrictions when the team held a more traditional practice session Tuesday. The 26-year-old receiver is in line to play Thursday against the Chargers, after he failed to catch his only target during last Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Doesn't return to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Signs with Kansas City•
-
Justin Watson: Back to Buccaneers' practice squad•
-
Justin Watson: Waived by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Still limited at practice•