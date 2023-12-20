Watson caught one of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

Watson played on 68 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday, yet he again represented a low-priority target in the passing game. The veteran wideout has recorded 22 receptions for 381 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games this season, and though his playing time has been on the upswing since the Chiefs' Week 10 bye, he seems unlikely to move ahead of either Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice in the team's pass-catching hierarchy.