Watson reeled in two of his three targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Vikings.

Watson didn't play quite as much as he had previously, falling behind both Marquez Valdes-Scantling (65 percent) and Skyy Moore (56 percent) in snap share, but that didn't stop him from turning in his third effort of 50-plus receiving yards through the first five weeks. Watson has proven to be a valuable vertical threat in the passing attack, racking up five catches of 20-plus yards on the season, but he has yet to score a touchdown. The sixth-year wideout doesn't claim a heavy volume of targets, so he can remain off the fantasy radar in most formats.