Watson reeled in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 23-20 victory against the Jets.

Watson claimed the most snaps (43) among wide receivers in the contest, but that did nothing to enhance his fantasy production, finishing with a season-low one catch and fewer than 40 receiving yards for the first time in 2023. That may be chalked up partially to a stingy Jets secondary, but Watson doesn't produce consistently enough on the regular to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats. Next up is a Minnesota defense that ranks in the bottom third of the league in passing yards per game allowed, so there could be a bounceback opportunity for the aerial attack.