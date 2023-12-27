Watson was on the field for 49 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders.

In the process, Watson hauled in four of his six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Looking ahead to this weekend's game against the Bengals, Watson profiles as a fantasy option in deeper formats, having overall logged 26 catches on 49 targets for 419 yards and three TDs through 14 outings to date.