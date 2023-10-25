Watson (elbow) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Watson thus appears ready to return to action for Sunday's game in Denver, though he'll likely be wearing a brace to protect his dislocated elbow. His presence mostly matters for fantasy as it relates to Rashee Rice's snap and route shares, as none of the other Kansas City wideouts have done much of note this season. Rice is coming off his best receiving line of the season in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, so he won't automatically lose playing time now that Watson is available again.