Watson didn't catch a pass (on one target) during Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers.

Watson was among those active for Sunday's regular-season finale, but he didn't play too much, instead allowing Mecole Hardman (58 snaps), Richie James (48 snaps) and Justyn Ross (38 snaps) to claim the vast majority of action at wide receiver. Watson had played 45 percent or more of the offensive snaps in each of the previous seven games, and he will presumably claim a larger role in the postseason. Watson closes out the regular season with 27 catches for 460 yards and three touchdowns on 53 targets, finishing second among wideouts in all of the categories to rookie Rashee Rice.