Watson notched two receptions (on three targets) for 51 yards during Sunday's 41-10 victory against Chicago.

Watson has remained surprisingly involved in the Chiefs' passing attack this season despite all of the options in the wide receiver room, collecting 12 targets through the first three weeks. He's averaged north of 20 yards per completion in his first three contests, finishing with at least 45 receiving yards in each of the first three, but he doesn't produce enough to warrant consideration in the majority of fantasy formats at this point. Given that he's in his seventh year in the league and second with Kansas City, it's unlikely change is on the horizon.