Watson recorded two receptions on two targets for 20 yards in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins.
Watson has emerged as Kansas City's third pass catcher at points this season, though he was one of four players with either two or three targets in Saturday's win. Instead, targets were heavily concentrated between Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. With the performance, Watson failed to top 30 yards for the first time in three games in which he's played a full snap share.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Logs just 18 snaps in Week 18•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Tallies one catch versus Bengals•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Faces Bengals on Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Practicing fully ahead of Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Logs 49 snaps in Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Gets into end zone in Week 16 loss•