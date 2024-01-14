Watson recorded two receptions on two targets for 20 yards in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins.

Watson has emerged as Kansas City's third pass catcher at points this season, though he was one of four players with either two or three targets in Saturday's win. Instead, targets were heavily concentrated between Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. With the performance, Watson failed to top 30 yards for the first time in three games in which he's played a full snap share.