Watson caught two of his five targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 21-14 win against the Dolphins.

Watson equaled his season-high target count from Week 2 against the Jaguars on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, but he didn't make much out of the increased looks. Another tally in Watson's favor was that he played a season-high 63 percent of the offensive snaps, likely factoring into his increased target volume. If the veteran wideout continues to play regularly, there could be a bit more fantasy upside to his game, though it's worth noting Watson has yet to find pay dirt this year. He also hasn't produced more than 62 receiving yards in a contest this year.