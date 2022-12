Watson hauled in his only target for 15 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss against the Bengals.

Watson's snap count dipped to just 62 percent (34 snaps) in this one, his lowest mark since Week 9 aginst the Titans. Even when he's seen more playing time, Watson hasn't tallied more than three catches in a game and has just one touchdown on the ledger, so he's not much of a fantasy asset.